Kanhaiya Jamia

Kanhaiya joins protest outside Jamia Millia

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar on Wednesday joined the protest outside the Jamia Millia Islamia and said that the fight was not limited to protecting the Muslim community but to protect the entire country.

Mr. Kumar, addressing a large gathering of protesters, said: “If the National Register of Citizens is implemented in pan-India, we will all have to stand in long queues like the demonetisation days. The protests against the citizenship law will go down in history as the one which saved the Constitution.”

Adding that peaceful protests need to be carried out, Mr. Kumar said, “We must ensure that we remain in our senses while trying to maintain the same level of energy. Remember we hold pens and not AK-47.”