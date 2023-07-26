‘Kanda’s acquittal could mark the end of his decade-long political exile’

July 26, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - GURUGRAM

The acquittal of Gopal Kanda, leader of the Haryana Lokhit Party and a member of the State Assembly from Sirsa, in the high-profile Geetika Sharma suicide case on Tuesday comes precisely a week after his party was inducted into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold as one of its 38 constituents. With the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections scheduled for next year, the development opens up new political opportunities for the businessman-turned-politician.

“Though a very small player in the State politics, with his influence limited to Sirsa district, Mr. Kanda’s acquittal is not significant enough to impact the State politics but could be a turning point for his own political career,” said Prof. Rajendra Sharma, head of the Political Science Department, Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak.

Mr. Kanda, the lone MLA of his party, had flown to Delhi along with Independent Rania MLA Ranjit Singh, now Minister of Energy and Power in the Haryana government, and Sirsa BJP MP Sunita Duggal, after the 2019 election results to bail out the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana, which fell six short of the simple majority mark in the 90-member House. However, the party snubbed him for his dubious past and kept him at arm’s length till recently, before his party was invited to the NDA constituents meeting on July 18. The two-time Sirsa MLA, however, continued to extend unconditional support to the State BJP all these years and voted for the party’s candidates for President, Vice-President, and the Rajya Sabha.

His exoneration now paves the way for him to be openly embraced by the BJP, which hopes to find a political foothold in Sirsa, with the aid of his local standing in the area. His elder brother Gobind had joined the BJP in 2021 to contest the Ellenabad bypoll on the party’s symbol and finished runner-up in a close contest.

Politically ‘untouchable’ once

Considered to be politically “untouchable” all these years, Mr. Kanda, after his acquittal, could now try to expand his political presence beyond Sirsa and also stand a chance of being rewarded with a position in the Haryana government. Of the five Assembly seats in Sirsa district, two each are held by the Congress and the Independents, and one by the Indian National Lok Dal, with the BJP drawing a blank. The BJP, however, hopes to change the political equations in the next Assembly poll with the support of the Kanda brothers and also benefit in the Lok Sabha election.

The BJP recently appointed its Sirsa president, Aditya Devi Lal, grandson of late Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, as chairman of the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board to increase its political influence in this region.

The court verdict could not have come at a more opportune time for the beleaguered leader with less than a year to go for the Lok Sabha poll followed by the Assembly election six months later and the BJP hunting for partners in the State, said the local political analysts, adding that it surely marked the end of his decade-long political exile.

