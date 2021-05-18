Kalra’s plea for quick decision on bail denied

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea seeking for an expeditious decision on the bail plea of businessman Navneet Kalra arrested in connection with alleged black-marketing of oxygen concentrators.

Justice Subramonium Prasad declined to entertain the plea saying “let the law take its own course”. The judge also refused to interfere with the observations made by a Sessions court here while dismissing Mr. Kalra’s bail plea, saying the Supreme Court has already laid down the law with regard to observations made by courts and their reporting by media organisations.

Mr. Kalra’s counsel had made two oral prayers, at the start of hearing on Tuesday, that directions be issued to the trial court concerned to decide his bail plea expeditiously and secondly, to expunge the observations made against him by the Sessions court as due to his arrest he can no longer challenge the order denying him anticipatory bail.

On Monday, a Delhi court had remanded Mr. Kalra to three days of police custody, saying his custodial interrogation is required in connection with alleged black marketing and hoarding of oxygen concentrators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Kalra was apprehended from Gurugram on Sunday night and was formally arrested on Monday. He was on the run for over a week since the seizure of oxygen concentrators from Khan Chacha, Town Hall, and Nege & Ju restaurants owned by him.