Kalra taken to Khan Market as part of probe

‘Book of accounts’ being examined

As part of the probe, businessman Navneet Kalra on Tuesday was taken to Khan Market where oxygen concentrators were found hoarded in his restaurants and at his office in Okhla.

Sources said that he was taken to four places owned by him, including restaurants Khan Chacha, Town Hall and Dayal Opticals in Khan Market, Nege & Ju in Lodhi Colony, and at his office in Okhla for the purpose of recoveries and collection of evidence.

Sources said that a “book of accounts” has been recovered which has details of transactions of oxygen concentrators which is being examined. They also said that Mr. Kalra couldn’t give a satisfactory response when asked about why action was not taken when people complained of faulty oxygen concentrators.

Sources said that his movement was being tracked from the time his employees were first arrested. The police claim to have learnt that when raids at Khan Chacha were conducted in the first week of May, he had gone to to a noted hospital in Gurugram for a medical check up from where he disappeared. Mr. Kalra was arrested on Sunday from his relative’s farmhouse in Gurugram. After being produced in court, he was sent to three-day police custody.

Mr. Kalra who owns several eateries, including the famous Khan Chacha, was absconding for days after employees at one of his restaurants in Lodhi Colony were arrested earlier this month. Over 500 oxygen concentrators were found in the restaurants — Khan Chacha, Nege & Ju, and Townhall — and a godown owned by a company called Matrix Cellular Private Limited.

The accused was allegedly selling the concentrators for an exorbitant amount; it was revealed that he bought it for ₹14,000-₹15,000 but sold it for ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 and above. The police, while obtaining custody, told the court that Mr. Kalra has imported over 700 concentrators but only over 500 have been seized so far.