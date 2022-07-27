Delhi

Kalpesh K. Avasia assumes charge as Chief General Manager at SBI New Delhi Circle

Staff Reporter New Delhi July 27, 2022 01:05 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 01:05 IST

Kalpesh K. Avasia has taken over as Chief General Manager of New Delhi Circle of SBI.

Mr. Avasia joined the Bank as a Probationary Officer in May 1988 and in a career spanning 34 years, he has handled various assignments in Retail Operations, International Loan Syndication, Treasury and Corporate Credit. He has also had two overseas assignments, in Oman and in the UK. He was also closely associated with the merger of all the associate banks of SBI and Bharatiya Mahila Bank with SBI.

Advertisement
Advertisement

New Delhi Circle is one of the largest circles of State Bank of India with over 1,700 branches catering to NCT of Delhi, Uttarakhand, Western U.P. and five districts of Haryana with a total business volume of ₹5 trillion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in India with over 460 million customers, 22,266 branches, 20% market share in advances, 45 lakh home loan customers, 23% market share in deposits, 65,000 ATMs/ADWMs, 100 million internet banking users and global presence in over 30 countries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...