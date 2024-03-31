Kalpana Soren meets Sunita Kejriwal, vows to take ‘this fight far’

March 31, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, on Saturday. Ms. Soren said the two women had pledged to “take this fight far”. The meeting between the two lasted nearly 20 minutes.

On January 31, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren stepped down as Jharkhand’s Chief Minister moments before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him on allegations of money laundering linked to a land “scam”.

Nearly two months later, a similar situation played out in Delhi, said Ms. Soren, as Mr. Kejriwal was arrested on similar charges.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) posted a video on X, showing the two women hugging. Speaking to journalists after their meeting, Ms. Soren said, “The incident that took place in Jharkhand two months ago is now taking place in Delhi. My husband, Hemantji, was arrested, and now, Arvind sir has been arrested, too.”

‘Shared sorrows’

Ms. Soren said she had “shared her sorrows” with the Delhi CM’s wife. “She shared her story... We have decided to take this fight far. She will be with us and all of Jharkhand is with Arvind sir,” said Ms. Soren.

She, along with Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, is scheduled to attend the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders’ rally, which was announced after Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest.

Earlier this week, Ms. Kejriwal launched ‘Kejriwal ko Aashirwad’, a digital campaign under which citizens can send WhatsApp messages to the Delhi CM through a dedicated phone number.

