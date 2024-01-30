Kalkaji stage collapse: 6 persons questioned, main organiser yet to be identified, say police

January 30, 2024 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST

The police have questioned six people to find out the details about the main organiser of the religious event at Kalkaji Temple on Saturday, where a woman was killed and 17 others were injured when a stage collapsed, an officer said on Monday.

The officer said the application for the function was submitted by a man named Satish Kumar on behalf of ‘Sri Kalkaji Sajja Sevadar Mitr Mandal’. The deceased, Tina Prakash, is a resident of Tughlakabad and is survived by her husband and three children.

