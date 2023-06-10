ADVERTISEMENT

Kalkaji Cafe Shooting | Man arrested for killing gang rival over territorial dispute to sell smack

June 10, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - New Delhi

The accused, Aman alias Babu Lal, a resident of Sudhar Camp, shot Kunal dead on May 6, police said, when he was celebrating a birthday party at a cafe in Kalkaji

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

A month after a boy was allegedly shot dead inside a cafe in Kalkaji, police arrested a 22-year-old man and rival gang member who killed him due to a dispute over territory to sell smack, police said on Friday.

The accused, Aman alias Babu Lal, a resident of Sudhar Camp, shot Kunal dead on May 6, police said, when he was celebrating a birthday party at a cafe in Kalkaji.

On May 6, when Kunal’s friend was celebrating his birthday, Aman and Gulshan came looking for him at the cafe and started assaulting him, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Several people were arrested for the incident, however, Aman kept evading arrest. 

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said he was arrested after a tip-off from Sunlight Colony. 

During interrogation, Aman revealed that the issue erupted over territory to sell smack between two rival groups, police said.

He received a tip-off regarding the birthday party and Kunal being there, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / murder / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US