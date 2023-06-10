Kalkaji Cafe Shooting | Man arrested for killing gang rival over territorial dispute to sell smack

June 10, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - New Delhi

A month after a boy was allegedly shot dead inside a cafe in Kalkaji, police arrested a 22-year-old man and rival gang member who killed him due to a dispute over territory to sell smack, police said on Friday.

The accused, Aman alias Babu Lal, a resident of Sudhar Camp, shot Kunal dead on May 6, police said, when he was celebrating a birthday party at a cafe in Kalkaji.

On May 6, when Kunal’s friend was celebrating his birthday, Aman and Gulshan came looking for him at the cafe and started assaulting him, police said.

Several people were arrested for the incident, however, Aman kept evading arrest.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said he was arrested after a tip-off from Sunlight Colony.

During interrogation, Aman revealed that the issue erupted over territory to sell smack between two rival groups, police said.

He received a tip-off regarding the birthday party and Kunal being there, they said.