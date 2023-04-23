ADVERTISEMENT

Kaliaganj rape and murder: Sought reports from DM, SP, DGP within 3 days, says NCSC V-C

April 23, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated April 24, 2023 12:22 am IST - New Delhi

Arun Halder visits the spot where the girl’s body was found; national child rights panel too takes cognisance of the case

The Hindu Bureau

BJP supporters take part in a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in West Bengal’s Kaliaganj. | Photo Credit: ANI

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on April 23 issued notices to authorities in West Bengal over the alleged rape and murder of a 17-year-old Dalit girl in Kaliaganj district, which has been on the boil since the body was found. Locals have been clashing with police over the last few days. 

While the police have imposed prohibitory orders in the area, Arun Halder, Vice-Chairperson of the NCSC on Sunday visited the spot where the girl’s body was found. He said that the District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kaliaganj and Director-General of Police (DGP), West Bengal, have been directed to submit an action-taken report to him in New Delhi within three days. 

In a tweet after visiting the victim’s family, Mr. Halder said, “I made a spot visit where a SC girl of 17 years old was found gang raped and murdered in Sahebghata area under Kaliaganj Police Station, Uttar Dinajpur Dist. on 21.4.2023. I met the victim’s family members at her house at Village Gangua. #NCSC @arunhalderbjp”

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanangoo also visited the spot, taking cognisance of the case, prompting a war of words with the State child rights body over it. 

Mr. Halder added in his tweet, “At the time of visit, the DM, SP and IO were not present on the spot. I enquired why that was the case, and ordered the DGP, DM and SP to hand over a report to me in person in New Delhi within 3 days and that catching and punishing the culprit should be their top priority.”

