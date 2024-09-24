GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kailash Gahlot takes charge, returns as Delhi transport minister

Mr. Gahlot also exuded hope that the Assembly elections will bring Arvind Kejriwal back as the Delhi CM. ‘The party is well prepared for the polls,’ he asserted

Published - September 24, 2024 03:43 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gahlot.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gahlot. | Photo Credit: ANI

AAP MLA from Najafgarh Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) took charge as the minister for transport, home, administrative reforms and women and child development in the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Atishi.

Mr. Gahlot has retained the same portfolios he held in the previous government led by Arvind Kejriwal.

After taking charge, he said, “My only goal is to work for the people of Delhi as earlier and make our leader Arvind Kejriwal the Chief Minister again.”

Chief Minister Atishi and her three ministers Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahlawat took charge of their respective departments on Monday.

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj took charge on Saturday after the Chief Minister and her Council of Ministers were administered the oath by Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena.

Mr. Gahlot also exuded hope that the Assembly elections due in February will bring Mr. Kejriwal back as the Delhi chief minister. The party is well prepared for the polls, he asserted.

