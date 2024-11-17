ADVERTISEMENT

Kailash Gahlot resigns as Delhi Transport Minister, quits AAP

Updated - November 17, 2024 01:32 pm IST - New Delhi

Kailash Gahlot, in his resignation letter, cites recent controversies facing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and unfulfilled promises

PTI

Kailash Gahlot. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In a setback to the AAP, its senior leader and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot quit the party on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his resignation letter, Mr. Gahlot, a prominent figure in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), cited recent controversies facing the party and unfulfilled promises.

In his letter to Chief Minister Atishi, Mr. Gahlot, the MLA from Najafgarh, tendered his resignation from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate letter to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, which was shared on X, Mr. Gahlot also tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Gahlot claimed the party was facing "embarrassing and awkward" controversies like "Sheshmahal", a reference to Kejriwal's former residence.

He alleged that instead of fighting for the rights of the people, the AAP was busy fighting for its own agenda which has crippled delivery of basic services in Delhi.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP over the setback and the issues raised by Mr. Gahlot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US