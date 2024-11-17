 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kailash Gahlot resigns as Delhi Transport Minister, quits AAP

Kailash Gahlot, in his resignation letter, cites recent controversies facing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and unfulfilled promises

Updated - November 17, 2024 01:28 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Kailash Gahlot. File

Kailash Gahlot. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In a setback to the AAP, its senior leader and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot quit the party on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

In his resignation letter, Mr. Gahlot, a prominent figure in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), cited recent controversies facing the party and unfulfilled promises.

In his letter to Chief Minister Atishi, Mr. Gahlot, the MLA from Najafgarh, tendered his resignation from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

In a separate letter to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, which was shared on X, Mr. Gahlot also tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party.

Mr. Gahlot claimed the party was facing "embarrassing and awkward" controversies like "Sheshmahal", a reference to Kejriwal's former residence.

He alleged that instead of fighting for the rights of the people, the AAP was busy fighting for its own agenda which has crippled delivery of basic services in Delhi.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP over the setback and the issues raised by Mr. Gahlot.

Published - November 17, 2024 01:20 pm IST

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.