Kailash Gahlot inspects bus depots ahead of mohalla bus launch

Published - July 02, 2024 10:46 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday visited three bus depots in Dwarka and checked on the status of their electrification process ahead of the new nine-metre mohalla buses to be added to the fleet.

In a post on X, Mr. Gahlot said he visited the main depot at Dwarka, as well as smaller depots in Sector 2 and 9, all of which are slated to house the new mohalla buses.

The first-of-their-kind buses, proposed in the Delhi government’s 2023 budget, aim to connect remote places where 12-metre buses do not ply. The project has, however, seen several delays and is yet to be rolled out.

Mr. Gahlot told the media that some prototypes have been tested, and the buses will be launched soon. “Bus depots across the city are being electrified to house the mohalla buses. Before we flag them off, the Transport Department will run tests for a week,” he said.

