Kaali row: Delhi BJP files complaint against filmmaker, MP

July 09, 2022 01:36 IST

Police say no FIR registered yet

New Delhi

The Delhi BJP has filed a complaint against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community.

Delhi BJP vice-president Rajan Tiwari and spokesperson Harish Khurana approached DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth on Thursday with the complaint alleging intent to insult a religion, criminal conspiracy and insulting the modesty of a woman among others. According to the complaint, the contentious depiction of Goddess Kali by Ms. Manimekalai the poster of her documentary Kaali and the comments related to the depiction by Ms. Moitra were “highly objectionable”.

In addition to demanding criminal action against them, the complaint also demanded deployment of cyber police personnel to identify and “expose” those allegedly behind the circulation of the contentious image through social media.

DCP Guguloth confirmed that a complaint has been received but said nor FIR has been registered yet.