Juveniles thrash, sexually assault boy in Jahangirpuri; one nabbed

March 01, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed with a belt and sexually assaulted by a group of juveniles in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, the police said on Tuesday.

An officer said the incident took place on February 24 and the boy’s parents filed the complaint on Monday. The police have apprehended one of the accused and are searching for the others.

“The boys attacked the victim due to a rivalry with his group,” the officer said, adding that some of the accused had been recently released from an observation home.

“After his parents noticed changes in his behaviour, the boy revealed the assault, and they approached the police,” he added.

A case was registered at the Jahangirpuri police station under the POCSO Act and IPC sections pertaining to unnatural offences and criminal intimidation.

An alleged video of the incident has gone viral on social media, where some boys are seen assaulting a boy inside a room.