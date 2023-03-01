ADVERTISEMENT

Juveniles thrash, sexually assault boy in Jahangirpuri; one nabbed

March 01, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

The police said that the accused boys attacked the 16-year-old victim due to a rivalry with his group

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed with a belt and sexually assaulted by a group of juveniles in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, the police said on Tuesday.

An officer said the incident took place on February 24 and the boy’s parents filed the complaint on Monday. The police have apprehended one of the accused and are searching for the others.

“The boys attacked the victim due to a rivalry with his group,” the officer said, adding that some of the accused had been recently released from an observation home.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“After his parents noticed changes in his behaviour, the boy revealed the assault, and they approached the police,” he added.

A case was registered at the Jahangirpuri police station under the POCSO Act and IPC sections pertaining to unnatural offences and criminal intimidation.

An alleged video of the incident has gone viral on social media, where some boys are seen assaulting a boy inside a room.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US