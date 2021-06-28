Juveniles apprehended for killing man during snatching incident

Trio committed crime to make easy money to buy alcohol

Three juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 45-year-old man to death during a snatching incident in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri, the police said on Sunday.

The deceased — Ravinder — from Nangloi, worked as a contractor in a shoe manufacturing unit at Mangolpuri Industrial area, they said. The juveniles — all aged 17 years — worked at a wedding horse and carriage shop. They took to snatching to make easy money to buy liquor.

The incident took place on Friday when the three juveniles were looking for an easy target at a park near Jalebi Chowk. Around 9.30 p.m., they spotted Ravinderstanding near the park, talking to someone over his mobile phone. During this, one of the juveniles caught Ravinder from his back by interlocking his neck to restrict his movement while another tried to snatch his mobile phone but he resisted. Meanwhile, the third juvenile took out a button-actuated knife and stabbed Ravinder multiple times, said a senior officer.

They then took out the victim’s wallet and fled the spot, he said.

DCP (Outer) Parvinder Singh, said: “On Saturday, we received information from Sanjay Gandhi Hospital that one person named Ravinder was admitted in an injured condition from Jalebi Chowk. Later, he died due to treatment. A case of murder under Section 302 of the IPC was registered at Raj Park police station.” During probe, the accused were held.