Juvenile’s appeal in murder case dismissed

Pulling up a juvenile-in-conflict with law (JCL) for not surrendering even after expiry of the deadline for filing an appeal in a murder case, a court here has upheld his conviction and sent him to a Special Home for two years by a Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

“Perusal of the record reveals that vide order dated 25.09.2018, the JJB suspended the sentence awarded to JCL for 30 days from that day or till filing of the appeal whichever was earlier. JCL preferred the present appeal on 22.12.2018. However, till that day, JCL had not surrendered as directed by JJB. The said conduct of JCL shows his malafide,’’ Additional Sessions Pankaj Gupta said dismissing his appeal.

The JCL had stabbed the victim to death in a market over some dispute. There were two other accused in the case. As they were adult, their cases were sent to a regular court. The brother-in-law of the accused was the complainant and eyewitness in the case.

The JCL had challenged his conviction by questioning the neutrality of the complainant, submitting that he was an interested witness.

Weapon not recovered

He further submitted that the weapon of offence was not recovered from his possession. But the Judge dismissed his arguments.

“In view of the foregoing discussions, I do not find any infirmity in the judgment dated 24.08.2018 and dispositional order dated 25.09.2018 passed by the Juvenile Justice Board-I. Therefore, the appeal stands dismissed,’’ Mr. Gupta said.