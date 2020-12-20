Juvenile, three others held for raping minor in south Delhi

Three men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended on Sunday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Shivam (20), Hari Shankar (30), both residents of Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh, and Mangesh (18), a resident of Maharashtra.

The police said that on Sunday, a PCR call was received at Greater Kailash-1 police station regarding gangrape of a girl.

The victim, a resident of Madanpur Khadar said that she had been working in the area for the last four months, a senior police officer said. She had befriended the accused juvenile, who was also working there but quit his job a month ago, a senior officer said.

She said that on Saturday, he called her at his friend’s place of work in Greater Kailash where three more persons were also present, a senior police officer said. The juvenile allegedly raped her with the help of his accomplices, the police said.

A case under sections of IPC and POCSO Act has been registered. Further investigation is under way, the police said.