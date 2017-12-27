Juvenile sodomised by two inmates in correction home

A juvenile was allegedly sodomised by two fellow inmates at a juvenile justice home in north-west Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on Sunday night.

The police said they got a call about the incident around 10 p.m. A welfare officer of the correction home said that a 16-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by two other juvenile of the same age. The victim has undergone medical examination.

Attacked him in bathroom

In his statement, the victim told the wardens that the accused had attacked him in the bathroom while he was relieving himself.

The two juveniles threatened to strangle him and then forced themselves on the youth. When he could not bear the pain, the youth called out for help.

“The juvenile complained about pain in his private parts and accused the two of sexually assaulting him. The accused were in the correction home since early this year for the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl,” said a police official.

A case under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act has been registered against the juveniles, who are undergoing counselling.

The police have also requested the authorities of the correction home to probe the incident.