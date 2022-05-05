Juvenile neighbour held for killing infant in act of ‘revenge’  

May 05, 2022 21:36 IST

He drowned the baby in a water tank in mother’s absence

A juvenile has been apprehended for killing a six-month-old infant out of revenge by drowning him in a water tank in east Delhi’s Dallupura, the police said on Thursday. On Tuesday, the infant’s mother left the house for some time leaving three of her children inside after latching the door from outside. Upon returning, she found the infant in a water tank on the building’s terrace. The child was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital, where he was declared brought dead. According to the DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap, the 13-year-old accused said he drowned the child in the water tank because of resentment against his mother. He said the baby’s mother used to complain against him to his mother, following which she used to thrash him. The accused took the extreme step when there were no elders present in the house, tThe DCP said the families of the victim and accused live on the second floor of the same building. A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code. on the mother’s complaint and an investigation up, a senior police officer said.