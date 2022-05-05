Juvenile kills infant out of revenge; apprehended

A juvenile has been apprehended for killing a six-month-old infant out of revenge by drowning him in a water tank in east Delhi’s Dallupura, the police said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the infant’s mother left the house for some time with three of her children inside and latched the door from outside. Upon returning, she found the infant drowning in a tank on the building’s roof.

According to the DCP (east) Priyanka Kashyap, the 13-year-old accused said he drowned the child in the water tank because of resentment against the infant’s mother, who used to complain against him to his mother, following which his mother would thrash him.

The accused took the extreme step when there were no elders present in the house, the DCP added.