Juvenile held for murdering 18-year-old neighbour

A day after an 18-year-old boy was killed over a broken speedometer of a scooter in south-west Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Monday, a juveile has been apprehended in connection with the case, the Delhi police said on Tuesday.

The police received a complaint around 8 a.m. on Monday claiming that a dead body was found near the complainant’s house. Upon reaching the spot, the victim, identified as Harishankar, 18, a resident of Paonta in Madhya Pradesh was found dead on Jain Mandir Road in Park Lane in Vasant Kunj. He was working as a labourer.

Along with strangulation marks on the body, the police said the dead body had injury marks as well. Harishankar died due to strangulation.

The argument broke out because the deceased broke the accused’s scooter’s speedometer while he was intoxicated, the DCP said.

The father of the deceased had raised suspicion on the accused who is a resident of the same plot. The police registered an FIR under Section 302 (murder) under Indian Penal Code in police station in Vasant Kunj.

Based on local enquiry and secret information, the juvenile was apprehended after six hours, he was traced from the spot where he was last present. The blood-stained clothes of the juvenile and his scooter were also recovered from the incident.