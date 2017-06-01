Juvenile among two arrested for killing e-rickshaw driver

Four days after an e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death by a group of men, the police zeroed in on two students of Delhi University and arrested one of them from a Muzaffarnagar village on Wednesday. The other student, a juvenile, has also been apprehended.

The accused has been identified as Shekhar Kapasia, a resident of Sant Nagar in Delhi and a second-year B.Com student at Aurobindo College, whereas the juvenile is a student of School of Open Learning. The two had gone into hiding in Muzaffarnagar after they saw the case escalating on television, said a senior police officer.

Parents unaware

The juvenile was apprehended on Tuesday. Based on his confession, Shekhar was nabbed from a nearby village, the officer added.

“When we reached the juvenile’s home, his mother said ‘woh ghabraya hua hai’ (he’s scared),” said the officer, adding that the two had not informed their parents about the case.

The police identified the two boys from CCTV footage from a liquor shop near the scene of crime. The other e-rickshaw drivers who witnessed the two boys arguing with the victim, Ravindra Kumar, when the latter asked them not to urinate in public, also identified the duo from the footage. “The e-rickshaw drivers told us that one of them had a beer can in his hand. The boys in the CCTV footage were holding the same beer can,” said the officer, adding that eye-witnesses also told them that an e-rickshaw driver dropped the two to Kirori Mal College after the heated exchange.

CCTV footage

The liquor shopkeeper told the police that the boys were frequent visitors which “strengthened the police’s doubt”.

“We got to know that there were two exams in KMC on Saturday — one for regular students and the other for SOL students. In the college CCTV footage, we found the boys going towards the room where the SOL exam was being conducted,” said the officer.

Identity cards of over 200 SOL students who appeared for the exam were procured by the police and showed to eye-witnesses. “They, however, couldn’t identify them because pictures weren’t clear,” he said.

Police team lauded

The police then went back to the liquor shopkeeper with the hope that he might be able to identify the duo. “As expected, he pointed at 5-6 people he suspected could be his customers,” said the officer. Those students were then called in for questioning, and except the juvenile, everyone appeared. “The juvenile’s details were extracted and a police team was sent to Muzaffarnagar,” he said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) Sanjay Singh said that the police have also identified five other people involved in the case and are looking for them.

“During the interrogation, the duo revealed that the argument over urination in public turned ugly and they took it personally. Before parting ways in the afternoon, they discussed the plan to meet in the evening and beat up the driver,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere lauded the team which solved the case in joust four days — ACP Hukma Ram, ACP Vikas Kumar, ACP Prashant Priya Gautam, ACP Anil Yadav, Inspector Anil Kumar Chauhan, Inspector C.P. Bhardwaj, Inspector Sunil Kumar, SI Kuldeep Kumar, SI Subhash Chandra, SI Bachchu Singh, Head Constable Prashant, Head Constable Ajay, Constable Anil Kumar, Constable Sachin, Constable Pradep, Constable Vijay Pal, Constable Ravinder and Constable Rajender.

The accused, along with their friends, allegedly beat up the e-rickshaw driver to death. The incident drew the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who also provided monetary help to the victim’s family.