Juvenile among six nabbed for stabbing 19-year-old to death in Khan Market

April 18, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

The police said that the victim, Akash, was stabbed on Sunday night due to a personal enmity that one of the accused had with him since their school days

The Hindu Bureau

Five men and a juvenile have been apprehended in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in New Delhi’s Khan Market area, the police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said the apprehended accused include Karan Rai, 21; Vishal, 20; Saurav, 19; Ankit, 20 and Gaurav, 21, as well as a juvenile. They and other suspects are being interrogated, he addd.

The incident took place on Sunday night when Akash, 19, a resident of Jodhpur Mess quarters at Pandara Road, was allegedly stabbed to death in front of Lok Nayak Bhawan.

The DCP said that using sources and technical surveillance, teams from nearby police stations and special staff immediately raided multiple locations and detained several suspects.

“Sustained interrogation of the suspects revealed that the one of the accused had a personal enmity with the victim and his friends since their school days. The accused group had assembled at the behest of Karan Rai and Vishal with the intention of beating the victim or any member of his group,” Mr. Tayal said.

A case under IPC Sections 302 and 34 has been registered at the Tughlak Road police station.

