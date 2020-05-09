Juvenile among four held for robbing five labourers in city

Three men were arrested and one juvenile apprehended for allegedly robbing five labourers who were going to catch a train from Old Delhi railway station to return to their village in Bihar amid the ongoing lockdown, the police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Amar (22), a resident of Baljeet Nagar; Sonu (21), a resident of Pandav Nagar and Arjun (21), a resident of Prem Nagar, all near central Delhi and the juvenile, they said.

At around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, the victims who used to work in a factory in Mayapuri, started walking along the railway track to reach Old Delhi railway station to catch a train for their village after they came to know that trains were ferrying stranded workers, a senior police officer said.

The five labourers, all from Chhapra district in Bihar, were robbed near a railway crossing in Prem Nagar.

When the robbers were trying to run away, the labourers chased them and caught Amar, the officer said.

At Amar’s instance, two other accused were nabbed and the juvenile was apprehended. Mobile phones, purses with cash and documents have been recovered from their possession, the police said.

The labourers were convinced to stay back and sent back to their accommodations in the Capital, the police said.

Except Shramik Special Trains, which are ferrying migrant workers to their villages, and goods trains, the rail operations is shut since the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

The first train to originate from New Delhi, carrying 1,200 migrant workers to Chattarpur in Madhya Pradesh, left on Thursday while the train to Bihar left on Friday.