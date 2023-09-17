Juvenile among 4 held for killing man after scuffle over parking in Sarita Vihar

September 17, 2023 03:14 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - New Delhi

A man was killed and his wife injured in south-east Delhi’s Sarita Vihar after some men attacked the couple in their house allegedly because the deceased parked his motorcycle near the residence of one of the accused, the police said on Saturday.

Of the six accused, three men — Raju Patra, 26, Ravi, 19, and Shambu, 26 — have been arrested and a juvenile has been apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Manoj C. said. Efforts are on to nab the remaining acccused, Manoj Haldar and Vijay Patra, who are on the run, he added.

According to an officer, the altercation took place around 5 p.m., Friday, when the deceased, Arvind Mandal, returned home with his son. “The victim had parked his vehicle near Manoj Haldar’s house at Priyanka Camp and they got into an altercation,” the DCP said, adding that the two also had some old enmity.

The issue was seemingly resolved, but around 9.30 p.m., Haldar entered Mandal’s house in Aali Vihar and attacked him and his wife, Rekha, 43, the DCP said.

“The men stabbed Mandal in his chest and hand while his wife sustained injuries on forehead. Mandal was taken to a hospital, where he passed away,” he added.

A case has been filed under IPC Sections 302, 323, 147, 148, 149, and 34 at the Sarita Vihar police station.