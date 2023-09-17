HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Juvenile among 4 held for killing man after scuffle over parking in Sarita Vihar

Efforts on to nab two accused who are on the run; incident took place on Friday: police

September 17, 2023 03:14 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A man was killed and his wife injured in south-east Delhi’s Sarita Vihar after some men attacked the couple in their house allegedly because the deceased parked his motorcycle near the residence of one of the accused, the police said on Saturday.

Of the six accused, three men — Raju Patra, 26, Ravi, 19, and Shambu, 26 — have been arrested and a juvenile has been apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Manoj C. said. Efforts are on to nab the remaining acccused, Manoj Haldar and Vijay Patra, who are on the run, he added.

According to an officer, the altercation took place around 5 p.m., Friday, when the deceased, Arvind Mandal, returned home with his son. “The victim had parked his vehicle near Manoj Haldar’s house at Priyanka Camp and they got into an altercation,” the DCP said, adding that the two also had some old enmity.

The issue was seemingly resolved, but around 9.30 p.m., Haldar entered Mandal’s house in Aali Vihar and attacked him and his wife, Rekha, 43, the DCP said.

“The men stabbed Mandal in his chest and hand while his wife sustained injuries on forehead. Mandal was taken to a hospital, where he passed away,” he added.

A case has been filed under IPC Sections 302, 323, 147, 148, 149, and 34 at the Sarita Vihar police station.

Related Topics

Delhi / police / murder

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.