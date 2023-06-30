Juvenile among 3 held for rape of minor in north-west Delhi

June 30, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - New Delhi

Two men were arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in north-west Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy, the police said on Thursday.

The police received a call from the minor herself about the incident. “She informed that she was sitting with a friend in a park near her house on Tuesday night. When her friend left, four men raped her,” an officer said.

DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said all the four accused, who work as ragpickers, have been identified.

Two men, identified as Bobby and Rahul, have been arrested and a juvenile has been apprehended, he said, adding that raids are on to nab the fourth accused.

The accused have been arrested under Section 376D (gangrape), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act.

Nurse raped

In another incident, a 34-year-old hospital nurse was allegedly raped by a doctor in north-east Delhi.

The victim, a resident of Harsh Vihar, also alleged that the doctor, under whom she was working, made a nude video of her and took ₹7 lakh also, a senior police officer said. The doctor has been identified as Noorul Hassan.

The police said the complainant was married for 15 years and has two daughters. She is separated from her husband. “Noorul Hassan has been arrested from Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh while the nursing home in Sundar Nagri has been shut down,” DCP (North-East) Joy Tirkey said.

