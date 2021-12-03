Juvenile among 2 held for trying to kill doctor

New Delhi

03 December 2021 01:42 IST

A man and a juvenile were arrested on Thursday for allegedly barging into a clinic in south-east Delhi’s Kalkaji and shooting at a doctor in an attempt to kill him over personal enmity.

DCP (South-East) Esha Pandey said they received a PCR call at 1.30 p.m. on November 27 stating that two bike-borne men have barged into a clinic and fired on the doctor.

However, they failed in their bid as the doctor, identified as Vivek Aggarwal, defended himself with a book, the police said and the bullet got stuck in it. The accused fled the spot.

Advertising

Advertising

After a case was lodged, the police identified the number plate of the bike from the CCTV footage. Tracking its registration number, they managed to apprehend the juvenile and arrest 22-year-old Mukesh Singh. He allegedly told the police that both his sisters used to work at the clinic and that he suspected the doctor of having an extramarital affair with his younger sister due to which he planned to kill him, the DCP said.