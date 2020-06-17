Juvenile among 2 held for stealing purse

New Delhi

17 June 2020 22:46 IST

Accused distracted the victim and ran away with his wallet and ATM card

A 22-year-old man was arrested while a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly stealing a man’s purse by distracting him on the pretext of requesting for food and water, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Jahiruddin (22), is a resident of JJ colony, Bawana and was held along with the juvenile. The two withdrew ₹25,000 using the stolen ATM card and purchased clothes worth ₹5,360, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening when Manish Kumar, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was waiting for a bus at the Kashmere Gate metro station. A person came to him and requested him for money, saying that he has to go to Patna. Kumar explained to him that he will have to go to either Anand Vihar, New Delhi or Old Delhi railway station. Just then, another person requested him to pay his bus fare till Anand Vihar and he agreed.

Later, the accused asked him for water and Kumar gave him ₹10. The accused then asked him for food and he gave ₹100. Seeing he was distracted, the other accused stole his purse containing ₹4,500 and an ATM card. Both fled towards the opposite side of road. He tried to chase them, but was unable to do so due to heavy traffic, they added.

The PIN number of debit card was written on the cover of the ATM card.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said that at around 7 p.m., the complainant received SMS regarding withdrawal of ₹20,000 from his card from Civil Lines branch and within the next 12 minutes, he received another SMS regarding withdrawal of ₹5,000 from an ATM booth at Majnu Ka Tilla.

The police team visited both the ATM booths, but the accused could not be found. Later, at around 8 p.m., the complainant again received an SMS regarding a purchase from a shop in Rohini. The police located the shop and contacted the owner. On their request, the shop owner did not allow the accused to leave and both were held, the DCP said.

The accused told the police that he, along with his accomplice and the juvenile, commit pickpocketing by distracting the victims.

Police claimed to have recovered the stolen ATM card, ₹5,000 in cash and 10 clothes purchased using the stolen ATM card.