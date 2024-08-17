Juvenile accused of rape arrested from Bihar

After three unsuccessful raids, Delhi Police apprehended a juvenile, who kidnapped and raped a minor girl in south-west Delhi’s Kapashera, from his village in Bihar’s Supaul district on Friday.

On May 21, a case was registered at the Kapashera police station in which the mother of a 13-year-old girl complained that her daughter had been missing since 12.30 p.m. of the same day. The police began an investigation to trace the girl, and she was rescued on June 29.

During examination, the victim alleged that a minor was involved in kidnapping her and raping her. A senior police officer said the victim met the accused in Delhi at a marriage function in February. Later, when he came to Delhi, he lured the victim, kidnapped her, and sexually assaulted her.

The police said they had conducted three raids at the accused’s address since May, but he managed to flee every time.

The police again camped in the accused’s village on August 12, disguised themselves as villagers, and nabbed him.

