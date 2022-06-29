Justice Sharma takes over as Chief Justice

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, previously serving as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, took oath as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath to Justice Sharma at a ceremony in the Raj Niwas.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Somnath Bharti and Madan Lal, along with several senior judges and advocates attended the ceremony.

The position of the Delhi High Court’s Chief Justice was lying vacant since the retirement of Justice D.N. Patel in March this year.

Justice Vipin Sanghi served as the Acting Chief Justice in the interim period till June 27, when he was elevated as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Justice Sharma, born on November 30, 1961, in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, obtained his L.L.B. degree in 1984 with three university gold medals.

As an advocate, he has practised in service, constitutional, civil and criminal matters before the Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur. He was appointed as an additional counsel by the Centre in 1993 and subsequently as a senior panel counsel by the Centre in 2004.

In 2003, he was designated as a senior advocate by the Madhya Pradesh High Court at the age of 42.