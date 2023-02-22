Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul stable after gallbladder surgery

February 22, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - New Delhi

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, is stable and recovering after a surgery, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said on Tuesday. Justice Kaul had been admitted on Monday for removal of gallbladder stones. Sources at the hospital said after he had complained of abdominal pain, scans were performed and a surgery was advised considering the number and size of stones. Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud visited Justice Kaul at the hospital on Monday.