Justice not for sale, says Delhi HC while refusing to quash FIR after monetary settlement

The Delhi High Court has said that criminal cases involving allegations of sexual violence cannot be quashed on the basis of monetary payments, as doing so would imply that “justice is for sale”.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma made the remarks while hearing a case where the accused sought to pay the victim money in return for her quashing an FIR against him accusing him of sexual assault.

In the FIR, the victim, a single mother, had alleged she met the accused on a social media website where he introduced himself as a divorced man. She claimed he had begun visiting her frequently and had even attended her son’s birthday party. One night, he allegedly spiked her drink and assaulted her when her son wasn’t home, she said. She also alleged he took intimate photographs of her and kept assaulting her on the pretext of marriage, while claiming he loved her and was sorry for his previous actions. However, upon finding out that the man was not divorced and was living with his wife, she filed a complaint in February 2020 at Mehrauli police station.

The accused later approached the High Court, saying he had “amicably” settled the matter through an agreement with the victim in April this year. He stated that though her initial demand was for ₹12 lakh, given the accused’s monetary condition, she had agreed to quash the FIR in exchange for ₹1.5 lakh.

The accused’s counsel added that the FIR had only been lodged by the woman “out of anger”, and that in truth, they shared a consensual relationship. He contended that as both parties have reached a compromise, the woman does not wish to pursue the case.

While rejecting the accused’s plea for quashing the FIR, the court said the complaint reveals “serious allegations” against the accused and his family members, including consistent threats to the victim to prevent her from lodging a complaint. It also took note of the allegation of “continuous incidents of extreme sexual violence” and that the accused had misrepresented himself as divorced and had engaged in sexual violence under the pretext of marriage.

“The FIR specifically alleges not only sexual violence but also the creation of inappropriate videos and photos of their relationship and threats to kill her and her son, and repeated misrepresentation by the accused,” the court noted.

The judge added that the case merits a trial to determine whether the accused committed the offence, or whether the complainant lodged a false FIR and now seeks to settle.

“If the prosecutrix has made false allegations and lodged a false FIR, she must face the consequences if proven,” the judge said.

