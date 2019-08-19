‘Justice must reach remotest corners of country’

Justice must reach the remotest corners of the country and to the last person, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said on Sunday at the conclusion of 17th all-India meet of State legal services authorities in Nagpur.

Chief Justice Gogoi also stressed upon requirement of legal education in schools beyond rudimentary awareness. He outlined that the legal services authorities must now move from awareness to engagement.

Addressing the conference, he called for engagement of students and tapping their potential as ambassadors of the mission of access to justice.

The annual conclave, which is held primarily to deliberate upon key issues in legal aid services in India, was inaugurated on Saturday by Minister of Law and Justice and Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Supreme Court judge, Justice S.A. Bobde, summed up the two-day proceedings as a launchpad for next phase of reforms in the State legal service authorities across the nation.

Justice Bobde highlighted the introduction of Legal Aid Defence Counsel System on pilot basis in selected States from each zone.

He added that the system would not only aid in assured availability of legal aid to people, but would also ensure representation of cases of the poor and marginalised by seasoned lawyers, enhanced accountability and responsiveness to the client.

The conclave deliberated on the need to focus on the quality of legal aid being delivered and identified the role of panel layers. It decided that there would be focus on engagement criteria of panel lawyers along with their sensitisation, periodic review of their performance among others to ensure the most dedicated and deserving professionals are on board.

The conference is an annual feature where State Legal Authorities congregate and discuss modalities, challenges and deliberate on important issues. The conference was attended by all 36 State Legal Service Authority representatives.