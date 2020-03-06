Justice Muralidhar clears the air on his transfer

Justice S. Muralidhar has said that February 26 was perhaps the longest working day of his life as a judge of the Delhi High Court, where he has spent 14 years on the Bench.

Justice Muralidhar, 58, who received a grand farewell on Thursday from a huge gathering including judges and lawyers amid a big round of applause, said he wanted to clear the confusion on his transfer and narrated the sequence of events from the time he received the Chief Justice of India’s communication till February 26.

A controversy had erupted after the Centre issued Justice Muralidhar’s transfer notification close to midnight of February 26 -- the day a Bench headed by him had pulled up the Delhi police for failing to register FIRs against three BJP leaders for their alleged hate speeches which purportedly led to the recent violence in north-east Delhi.

He said it began at 12.30 a.m. with a sitting at his residence with Justice A.J. Bhambhani, under the orders of Justice G.S. Sistani, to deal with a PIL filed by Rahul Roy seeking safe passage of ambulances carrying the injured riot victims.

“When I received a call at my residence from the lawyer for the petitioner, I first called Justice Sistani to ask what should be done, knowing that the Chief Justice (CJ) was on leave. Justice Sistani explained that he too was officially on leave the whole of February 26 and that I should take up the matter.

“This fact is stated in the order passed by the Bench after the hearing. Later that day, upon urgent mentioning, as the de facto CJ’s Bench, Justice Talwant Singh and I took up another fresh PIL on the CJ’s board seeking registration of FIRs for hate speeches. After the orders passed on that day, the above two PILs remained on the CJ’s Board,” he said.

Justice Muralidhar said the notification which was issued close to midnight of February 26 did two things.

“First, it transferred me to Punjab and Haryana High Court. Second, it appointed me to a position from where I can never be transferred, or removed and in which I shall always be proud to remain. A ‘former judge’ of arguably the best High Court in the country. The High Court of Delhi,” he said, following a standing ovation by all the judges and the gathering, including his family members, former judges, lawyers, court staff and media persons.

Clearing the air over the controversy on his transfer from the Delhi High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Muralidhar said he had replied to Chief Justice of India S. A. Bobde’s communication that he was fine with the proposal and had no objection.

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by the CJI, had in a meeting on February 12 recommended the transfer of Justice Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Justice Muralidhar was number three in the Delhi High Court, his parent High Court as a judge.

“In my case, the Collegium’s decision was communicated to me by the CJI on February 17 by a letter which sought my response. I acknowledged receipt of the letter, I was then asked to clarify what I meant. As I saw it, if I was to be transferred from the Delhi High Court any way, I was fine with moving to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“I therefore clarified to the CJI that I did not object to the proposal. An explanation for my transfer reached the press...on February 20 quoting ‘sources in the Supreme Court Collegium’, confirming what has been indicated to me a couple of days earlier,” he said.

The CJI’s letter dated February 14 was delivered to Justice Muralidhar on February 17.

Bidding adieu to Justice Muralidhar, Delhi High Court Chief Justice D.N. Patel said it was an occasion which has come with a saddening effect and his absence will be felt institutionally as well as personally.

Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra termed Justice Muralidhar as a “highly intellectual, courageous, upright and incorruptible judge” and sang the Bengali song ‘ekla chalo re’ to describe him.

Mr. Mehra said he joins the Delhi High Court Bar Association in “strongly condemning” Justice Muralidhar’s transfer.