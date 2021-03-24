Delhi

Justice Kaul inaugurates web portal

Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul inaugurated the SAHYOG web portal, a first-of-its-kind platform that connects student research assistants with lawyers and organisations who have taken up pro bono cases, on Tuesday.

Justice Kaul said he was happy to inaugurate the web portal as it was well timed. “I am sure the judiciary can equally utilise in some way the opportunity of interaction with these dynamic youngsters,” Justice kaul added.

SAHYOG was founded by Adya Jha and Dakshita Chopra, alumni of the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences. Since its inception in September 2019, SAHYOG has contributed over 2,500 pro bono hours while collaborating with lawyers and organisations such as International Justice Mission, Centre for Social Justice and Justice Ventures International.

