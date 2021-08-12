‘Justice has won; PM’s conspiracy exposed’

New Delhi

12 August 2021 01:01 IST

Sisodia says fake FIR lodged in Anshu Prakash assault case

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the case regarding ‘assault’ on former Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was a “conspiracy” hatched by the Prime Minister.

“Today is a day of victory of justice and truth in Delhi. Now, it has become clear that this conspiracy to obstruct the government elected by the people of Delhi is on the behest of PM Narendra Modi, the Centre and the BJP, and it has been exposed now. Considering the truth is in front of everyone, The Centre and the BJP should apologise to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the people of Delhi who chose him,” he said.

Following the court’s decision, Mr. Kejriwal tweeted: “Satyamev Jayate (truth has won)”.

Mr. Sisodia said false and fabricated conspiracies were being hatched from day one to obstruct the Delhi government, and that Mr. Kejriwal was treated like a “terrorist”.

‘Attempt to topple govt.’

“This would be the first instance of Independent India when a Prime Minister hatched a conspiracy to topple a State government, fearing the increasing popularity of the Chief Minister elected by the people. Officers were forcibly stopped from working for the public good for six months,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He said that the PM was chosen by the people to run the country and not for making “false cases” or to bring down State governments.

“Today, the Centre has become so busy in all this that the country’s systems are failing. This failure of the Centre can also be seen in the mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis,” the senior AAP leader said.

He claimed that the BJP is scared of Mr. Kejriwal’s popularity, so a fake FIR was made against him using the Delhi Police, and his house and office were raided.

“He was treated like a terrorist. This is the first incident after Independence when such a raid was conducted in the house and office of a sitting CM. Police entered Mr. Kejriwal’s bedroom. He was treated like a terrorist. The police interrogated him for six hours continuously,” he said.