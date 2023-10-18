Justice has prevailed, says Chadha after HC lets him stay in govt. bungalow

October 18, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha can continue to reside in the government bungalow allotted to him on Pandara Road for now, with the Delhi High Court on Tuesday reviving an order by a city court that stopped the Rajya Sabha Secretariat from evicting him.

The High Court has asked Mr. Chadha to approach the city court within three days with his application for a stay on the execution of a March 3 2023, order by the Director of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat cancelling the allotment of his bungalow.

Following the High Court verdict, Mr. Chadha took to X (formerly Twitter), welcoming the court’s decision. “The cancellation of the allotment was a clear case of political vendetta aimed at silencing a young, vocal parliamentarian,” he said.

“This is not a fight for a home or a shop, but to save the Constitution. In the end, truth and justice have prevailed,” he said in the post.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat had in March this year cancelled the allotment, arguing that Mr. Chadha was not entitled to a Type-VII bungalow.

It told the lower court that the AAP leader, being a first-time Rajya Sabha member and a former MLA, was only entitled to a Type-VI bungalow. According to the guidelines, a Type-VII bungalow is allotted to an MP who has served as a Union Minister, Governor, Chief Minister or Lok Sabha Speaker.

However, the lower court, in an interim order on April 18, stopped the Rajya Sabha Secretariat from evicting the MP. On October 5, the court cancelled the stay order, paying the way for his eviction.