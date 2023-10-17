Justice denied, say victims’ parents as anger spills over on acquittal of Koli, Pandher

October 17, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - NEW DELHI:

As the media watched, Ram Kishan hurled a brick into the abandoned bungalow of Moninder Singh Pandher, anger and frustration reflecting on his face.

His three-year-old son was one of the victims of the 2006 serial killings.

Emotions overflowed as nearly two-decade-old wounds were opened again on Monday after the Allahabad High Court acquitted domestic help Surinder Koli and his employer Pandher for the lack of evidence. The two were charged with several counts of murder, abduction, rape, immoral trafficking, and destruction of evidence.

After throwing the brick, Mr. Kishan quietly walked home, located two minutes from Pandher’s bungalow.

Skeletal remains

The acquittal of Pandher and Koli brought back, for many, memories of the chilling crime targeting young children that came to light after skeletal remains were found behind Pandher’s bungalow in Noida’s Sector 30, adjoining the Nithari village.

Jhabbu Lal, 63, and Sunita Devi, 60, who lost their 14-year-old daughter in the serial killings, expressed sadness over the judgment. “We are not satisfied with the judgment. This is not right. When a person accused of killing several children gets acquitted, imagine what punishment will be given to those who kill one or two people,” Mr. Lal said.

The couple earn their livelihood by ironing clothes at a spot which is barely 50 metres from Pandher’s abandoned bungalow. Mr. Lal said he has spent around ₹4 lakh on lawyers and even sold off a plot of land for it.

“We appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that those who killed our children be hanged. What kind of law allows the acquittal of these monsters?” Ms. Sunita said.

Ashok and Rajwati, whose five-year-old son was allegedly murdered by the duo, run a footwear shop in the Nithari village. “Our son was born eight years after our marriage… It’s been 17 years. We have lost all hope of justice now,” Ms. Rajwati said.

Pappu Lal, who was following the court proceedings on his television, was distraught at the verdict. Mr Lal, whose eight-year-old daughter was among the victims, said, “Itne paise nahi hain hamare paas jo itne saalon tak lad sake insaaf ke liye [we don’t have the kind of money it takes to fight for justice for so many years].”

‘Who killed my child?’

Durga Prasad, who lives in a house given by the Uttar Pradesh government as compensation for the murder of his seven-year-old daughter, said no one seems to know who killed his daughter and 17 other women and children. “This court might have acquitted those monsters, but the bigger court of God will not spare them,” Mr. Prasad said.

(With inputs from PTI)