‘Just minor incidents’

The Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday went off peacefully with just 223 calls of minor scuffles and other campaign-related issues.

Around 42,000 Delhi Police personnel, 190 companies of CAPFs, and 19,000 Home Guards kept vigil across the city with senior officers supervising the arrangements, said the police.

“Special emphasis was laid on area dominance, critical polling stations/booths; border nakas were also strengthened. Special surveillance was maintained to detect movement of anti-social elements near polling premises. Flag marches were also conducted in sensitive areas,” said Sharat Kumar Sinha, DCP (Election Cell).

A total of 223 PCR calls were received till 6.00 p.m. and they were promptly attended to, he added. The nature of the calls ranged from ‘providing more tables in booths’ to ‘seeking help for transportation to booths’, ‘canvassing inside restricted area’, ‘quarrel among party workers’ and ‘not permitted to cast vote’. No serious complaint was reported, Mr. Sinha said, adding: “It was a peaceful day and constant efforts of the entire force made it possible. No untoward incident was reported. The elections were conducted in a free and fair manner.”