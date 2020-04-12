Junior doctors at ESIC wear black bands

Around 40 junior resident doctors at ESIC Hospital and Medical College at NIT-3 here are working with black bands around their arms for the past couple of days as a mark of protest for not being provided the N-95 masks and personal protective equipment (PPE).

The hospital is a designated centre for collection and testing of samples of COVID-19 suspects. Seven patients are under treatment at the hospital.

The chief medical officer, ESIC Hospital and Medical College, Komal Kumar, told The Hindu that the doctors did not have N-95 masks and PPE kits and were forced to work putting their lives at risk. Most of these doctors were hired on one-year contract and had two-four months of contract period left. Dr. Kumar said their jobs were not secure and they were not covered under any health scheme. “We will not even get free treatment, if infected,” said Dr. Kumar.

He alleged that the senior doctors had either gone on leave or not coming to work adding to their burden. Against the mandated 60 hours a week, they had to work for longer hours, he said. Mr. Kumar said the matter was brought to the notice of the Dean; the Director General, ESIC and the Health Ministry through a letter and several reminders since March 24, but there was no response.

Dean, ESIC Hospital and Medical College, Aseem Das, claimed he had a stock of 12,000 N-95 masks, 90,000 three-layer masks and 4,000 PPE. However, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research and AIIMS protocol, he added, the N-95 masks and PPE were only for the doctors working in the COVID-19 ward. “Anyone keeping a distance of six meters from a COVID-19 patient did not need these masks or PPE. So, doctors not working in COVID-19 wards, which is away from the rest of the hospital do not need these,” said Mr. Das. He said the protesting doctors are not put in COVID-19 wards, had ulterior motives and were scared. “They do not even know the protocol,” said Dr. Das.