Junior classes can resume after festive season ends, says Baijal

30 September 2021 01:25 IST

Though pandemic situation is under control, we cannot let down our guard: L-G

Junior classes will be allowed to resume only after the upcoming festival season concludes, Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal said on Wednesday following a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting. Only students of Classes IX-XII are currently attending school.

It was also decided that festive gatherings will be allowed, subject to observance of COVID-19 protocol.

The L-G said that though the pandemic situation in the city is under control, we cannot let down our guard.

According to sources present in the meeting, the Health Department made a presentation on the current COVID-19 situation in the city and the preparedness in terms of hospital infrastructure and availability of oxygen and medicines. The department also shared information regarding resumption of Classes IX-XII.

“Even as the experts expressed satisfaction at the prevailing situation, it was strongly reiterated that guard cannot be let down in terms of COVID-appropriate behaviour and there can be no laxity in enforcing the norms, especially in light of the forthcoming festive season,” a source said.

It was further decided that all remaining classes would be allowed to resume after the festive season ends, the source added.

The L-G also directed the police and district administration to enforce COVID-19 rules at public gatherings during the festive season, and strictly ensure separate entry and exit points, no standing crowds and appropriate social distancing for seating. No activities such as fairs, stalls and giant wheels that attract crowds in violation of social distancing will be allowed. The onus is on the organisers to ensure COVID-19 rules are followed, the source said.

Cover all groups

The Lieutenant-Governor, according to the source, also noted that while vaccination had increased, a change in strategy was needed to mandatorily cover all groups that have high public interface.

These groups include government servants, health workers and staffers, teachers and staff in school and service providers like auto, taxi and bus drivers in addition to delivery persons.

“It was also decided to undertake a targeted and intensified vaccination drive through camps and mobile vans with ambulances to facilitate the elderly, differently abled, indisposed and domestic helps to avail of the vaccine,” the source said.