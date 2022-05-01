Jungle safari in Gurugram’s Aravali

Nature lovers welcome the move, hope minimal disturbance to its ecosystem

Gurugram

The proposal to develop a jungle safari and trekking routes in Aravalis within Gurugram has been welcomed by wildlife and nature lovers, and conservationists in the region. While hoping that the fragile ecosystem of the Aravalis is not disturbed by opening it up for commercial tourism, wildlife experts feel that declaring the Aravalis a national park would ensure better protection for its forests and wildlife.

The proposal for the safari was mooted by the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav in a meeting with officers of the Forest and Tourism Department nearly a fortnight ago.

Mr. Lal said the blueprint of the project would soon be prepared and implemented in a time-bound and phased manner. Suggestions would be sought from world-class experts and global tenders will be invited after the project’s outline is ready, he added.

A committee comprising Deputy Commissioners of Gurugram and Nuh, respective Panchayat Development Officers and the officials of the Tourism and Forest Departments would be soon constituted to take the idea forward.

Visitors from Delhi and adjoining areas are expected to throng the Aravalis for safari and trekking and experience nature in their backyard. The project is also expected to create ample employment opportunities.

The details

About 3,800 hectares (10,000 acres) in the Aravali mountain range of Gurugram and Nuh districts have been proposed for the jungle safari. Aravalis are a cultural heritage and a home to various species of birds, wild animals, butterflies etc. As per a survey conducted by the Forest Department a few years ago, 180 species of birds, 15 species of mammals, reptiles, 29 species of aquatic animals and 57 species of butterflies exist in the Aravalis.

Mr. Yadav said battery-operated vehicles would be used for the safari and directed the officials to identify parking space for tourist vehicles.

While the wildlife-lovers feel that the jungle safari project is a “good initiative”, they also express hope that the construction of unnecessary infrastructure is avoided and minimum disturbance is caused to the wildlife during the implementation of the project.

Jyoti Raghavan from the Aravali Bachao Citizens Movement demanded that Aravali areas in Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh districts be declared a national park or a wildlife sanctuary before opening them for commercial activities.

“Currently, there are no national parks in the Aravalis in Haryana. Declaring the Aravali forests as a national park or wildlife sanctuary would protect the critical leopard and wildlife corridor extending from Asola wildlife sanctuary in Delhi to Sariska wildlife sanctuary in Rajasthan,” she explained.

Take preventive measures

Anuradha P. Dhawan, a member of a walker’s group, demanded that the entire Aravalis be declared a protected biosphere before any tourism plans are envisaged. “I have travelled to many forests across the country and seen the havoc wrought on them. There are illegal activities even in protected zones. Therefore, I request strict enforcement of forest laws and punitive measures for flouting the rules,” she said.

Many others demanded that more areas, especially Surajkund to Damdama Lake stretch, should also be considered for the jungle safari in the successive phases.

The current proposal for the jungle safari comprises mostly the stretch of the Aravalis along Sohna Road towards Nuh beyond the Bhondsi village.

A senior forest department official said the project was still in its infancy and might take three-four years for completion. The official said for an area to be declared a sanctuary or a national park, the land must belong to the government, but the Aravalis mostly belong to the village panchayats.

Neelam Ahluwalia from the Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement, however, demanded that before going ahead with the proposal for jungle safari, the government must withdraw the Punjab Land Preservation Act Amendment 2019, the NCR Draft Plan 2041.

She demands that all illegal encroachments be removed and illegal mining be stopped to truly ensure the protection of the Aravalis, which covers only two per cent of the land area in Haryana, a state with the lowest forest cover in the country, water shortage and abnormally high air pollution.