Junaid murder: Nuh MLA seeks strict action

Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislative Party and Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed on Monday demanded strict action against the policemen accused of beating up Junaid, a resident of Jamalgarh, in police custody leading to his death. An FIR has been registered against seven Faridabad policemen on murder charges.

Mr. Ahmed, after meeting the family of the deceased, said all efforts would be made to bring the accused officers to justice. He said that he had already spoken to senior police officers at Nuh, Faridabad and Chandigarh in this regard.

Junaid was returning from a wedding in Rajasthan on May 31 when a Faridabad Police cyber cell team detained him and his four friends near Sunhera village, said the FIR. He was allegedly beaten up in police custody before being released the next day. He later died on June 11 due to the injuries allegedly caused by the beating.

Superintendent of Police (Nuh) Narendra Bijarniya, said the post-mortem was conducted, but the cause of death was not clear. He said the statements of the family members were being recorded and the matter is under investigation.