July rainfall 12% above normal: Met

NEW DELHI

03 August 2020 08:12 IST

The Met Department in its month-end bulletin for July said while the normal amount of rainfall for the month was 210.6 mm, this year the Capital received 236.9 mm rainfall, which was 12% above normal than the average.

The mean maximum temperature, it said was 36.2 degrees Celsius against its normal — 35.5 degrees Celsius — which is 0.7 degrees Celsius above the climatological mean for the month.

The highest maximum temperature was 41.6 degrees Celsius recorded on July 4. The mean minimum temperature during the month was 26.7 degrees Celsius against its normal value of 27.4 degrees Celsius, which is 0.7 degrees Celsius below the climatological mean for the month. The lowest minimum temperature was 22.2 degrees Celsius recorded on July 5.

