Judo coach arrested in wrestler murder case

11 people, including Sushil Kumar, arrested so far: police

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a judo coach in connection with a brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium involving Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in which a wrestler died, an officer said.

The judo coach, Subhash, was apprehended from his residence in Kirari here. He was arrested after interrogation. He works as a physical training instructor in a government school in Rohini. He had come to the stadium around 11.30 p.m. along with Kala, said the police.

Mr. Subhash along with Sushil Kumar and other accomplices had allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute.

Dhankar, 23, succumbed to injuries later.

Sushil Kumar was arrested, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar, on May 23 from Outer Delhi’s Mundka area. The police said 11 people, including Mr. Kumar, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

The district court has extended Mr. Kumar’s judicial custody till June 25 in connection with the case. The two-time Olympic medallist faces charges of murder, culpable homicide and kidnapping.

The police have called Mr. Kumar the “main culprit and mastermind” behind the alleged murder and said there is electronic evidence. A video had surfaced on social media purportedly showing Mr. Kumar and his accomplices allegedly beating Dhankar with sticks.

On May 31, the police had suspended Mr. Kumar’s arms licence.