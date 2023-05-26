 Judicial conscience shaken, says judge hearing Tajpuriya murder case

May 26, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Thursday questioned Tihar jail authorities about how gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed by a rival gang inside the high-security prison while the security staff watched the incident, captured on CCTV cameras.

Gangster Tajpuriya, accused in the Rohini court shootout, was stabbed to death allegedly by inmates on May 2. The rival gang members attacked Tajpuriya again when he was being carried away by security personnel. The gory incident was captured live on CCTV cameras installed in the prison, which was later circulated over social media.

“What bothers me is that it is being watched on CCTV cameras. How can the police take so much time that it cannot be stopped,” Justice Jasmeet Singh said, asking the State counsel as to what is the distance between the jail and surveillance area.

No walkie talkies

“It shakes my judicial conscience!” the judge said, as he asked why the security personnel deployed on the jail premises do not have walkie talkies for communication.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by Tajpuriya’s kin, seeking a CBI investigation into the “brutal murder”.

Additional Standing Counsel Rahul Tyagi, representing the State, said the surveillance area is 600 m away from the jail. He said inmates involved in the murder have been arrested.

“They don’t have walkie talkies? Why? What is the point? So every time an incident happens, the person from surveillance goes to the jail which is 600 metres away,” the judge asked the government counsel.

The High Court asked why the authorities have to wait for such incidents to happen to take action.

‘Not acceptable’

“Why do we have to wait for an incident to happen and then we say that hard cases make bad laws and knee-jerk reactions? How is it fair? Think about it from a rational person’s point of view. You have a prison which is 600 metres away from your surveillance area. The idea of surveillance is to see the movement of the prisoners, that these kinds of incidents don’t take place,” the High Court remarked.

“So, the moment the incident is taking place, at best, the officer will run. How will he call up? He does not have a walkie talkie. It is unacceptable,” the court said.

The jail superintendent concerned was also present in the courtroom during the proceedings.

The State’s counsel said the improvised knives, recovered from inmates, were crafted from material like fans inside the jail and nothing came from outside.

Advocate Ajay Kumar Pipaniya, appearing for the petitioner, said: “Tajpuriya apprehended threat to his life after which judicial order was passed to take care of his safety. Then, such an incident happened. This is not acceptable,” Justice Singh said.

