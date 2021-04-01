Judge M.M. Dhonchak bids farewell after ‘eventful’ career

GURUGRAM

01 April 2021 00:15 IST

Number of jail inmates went down from 2,880 to 2,605 in the first 4 months of his posting

District and Sessions Judge, M.M. Dhonchak, known as a staunch advocate of individual liberty, attained superannuation on Wednesday, after an “eventful” career spanning over three decades.

Serving as District and Sessions Judge for around six years in three districts of Haryana, including Nuh and Kaithal, Mr. Dhonchak laid special emphasis on adherence to Supreme Court guidelines in “Arnesh Kumar vs State of Bihar and Others” against arrest for offences punishable with imprisonment for a term of seven years or less. He tirelessly persisted in awakening the magistracy against such illegal arrests. He also stressed on priority hearing of undertrials’ cases.

Though the courts remained partially shut for a large part of his tenure in Gurugram due to the pandemic, the number of inmates in district jail went down from 2,880 on September 30, 2019 to 2,605 on January 31, 2020 during the first four months of his posting in Gurugram.

Described as “honest” and “uncompromising” with zero tolerance for the police’s high-handedness by his colleagues,

Mr. Dhonchak was transferred 30-odd times.

He had the dubious distinction of never completing his mandatory three-year tenure except during his posting in Nuh.

In 1993, Mr. Dhonchak, as Judicial Magistrate First Class at Kaithal, imposed fines on the police personnel for not turning up in court for evidence.

Also, at least twice the Bar went on long strikes against him, but he never recognised any strike by the Bar. Gurugram Bar Association observed his last day in office as “Black Day”.

In Gurugram, Mr. Dhonchak divested several investigating officers of their powers on finding them inefficient or acting on interest, made adverse observations against several police officers on finding them deficient in discharge of duty, and stressed on scrutiny of challans at the stage of filing.