Judge hearing Delhi riots cases among 16 transferred by Delhi HC

Special Judge hearing NSE also in the list

The Delhi High Court on Thursday notified the transfer of 16 judicial officers, including Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhatt of the Karkardooma courts. He was one of the two judges assigned to hear cases related to the February 2020 Delhi riots. ASJ Bhatt has been posted as the District Judge (Commercial Courts), North, Rohini.

Special Judge (CBI) Sanjeev Aggarwal, who was hearing the case related to the National Stock Exchange co-location scam and on Thursday denied bail to ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna and former group operating officer Anand Subramaniam, has also been transferred. He has been moved to the Tis Hazari courts as an Additional District Judge. ASJ Rakesh Kumar of the Rohini courts will be replacing Aggarwal.

ASJ Bhatt was transferred to the Karkardooma courts in October last year to replace ASJ Vinod Yadav, who was moved to the Rouse Avenue courts as a Special Judge while he was hearing several key riots cases.

Among major directions, ASJ Bhatt recently framed charges against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain while observing that he was not only a conspirator but also an active rioter.

As per the transfer notification, no judicial officer has as of yet been appointed in ASJ Bhatt’s place. This is likely to affect the hearing of dozens of cases that ASJ Bhatt was handling.

Transfer with immediate effect

The notification said the transfers were with immediate effect. “The judicial officers under transfer shall notify cases in which they had reserved judgments/orders before relinquishing the charge of the court… The judicial officers shall pronounce judgments/orders in all such matters on the date fixed or maximum within a period of 2-3 weeks, notwithstanding the posting/transfer. Date of pronouncement shall be notified in the cause list of the court to which the matter pertains as also of the court to which the judicial officer has been transferred and on the website.”

Other judicial officers who were transferred along with the abovementioned judges include Barkha Gupta, Pankaj Gupta, Umed Singh, Sanjeev Kumar Aggarwal, Hemani Malhotra, Vineeta Goyal, Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra, Kiran Bansal, Ashish Aggarwal, Priya Mahendra, Sharad Gupta, Shuchi Laler and Ajay Garg.